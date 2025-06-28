29 June 2025
Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position

Wrestling
News
28 June 2025 17:25
Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position

Haji Aliyev expressed his attitude to the appointment of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) as a coordinator for freestyle wrestling.

Two-time Olympic, three-time world and four-time European champion made a statement to Report about this, Idman.biz reports.

He thanked the AWF leadership: "First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for the high trust they have shown in me. Just as I have served our wrestling with the successes I have achieved as an athlete, I will try to provide the best support I can in this responsible position."

Aliyev spoke about his work: "My work as a coordinator for freestyle wrestling will be to conduct selection in this type, coordinate the activities of freestyle wrestling sections opened in Baku and the regions with the support of the federation in recent years. I will also monitor the process of regulating weightlifting issues for teenagers and youth, and the correct application of selection rules for international competitions in national teams for teenagers and youth. In addition, I will support adults during training camps, as well as participate in activities to prevent losses during the transition of medalists of prestigious competitions among teenagers and youth to older age groups."

