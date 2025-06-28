Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title

The U15 European Championship held in Caorle, Italy, has come to an end.

The Azerbaijani national Greco-Roman wrestling team has become the European champion in the team standings, Idman.biz reports.

Our team completed the tournament with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Scoring a total of 131 points, Azerbaijan surpassed Armenia (125) and Georgia (99).

From the Azerbaijani team, Omar Salmanov (44 kg) won gold, Huseyn Emrahli (38 kg) and Ruslan Nuriyev (75 kg) earned silver, while Khudayar Karimli (38 kg), Huseyn Mustafazade (52 kg), and Nadir Hasanov (62 kg) secured bronze medals.

This is the third time in history that Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team has become European champion — previously achieving this success in 2022 and again in 2024.

Idman.biz