2 July 2025
EN

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers lead the world rankings

Wrestling
News
2 July 2025 12:22
10
United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the updated world rankings.

According to Idman.biz, three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers continue to lead their respective weight classes: Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (63 kg), Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg).

Additionally, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) are ranked second, while Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) holds fourth place.

In freestyle wrestling, the highest-ranked Azerbaijani is Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who sits in third place. Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) are all placed within the top four of their respective weight classes.

