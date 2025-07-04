Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals at U-20 European Championship

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship is ongoing in Caorle, Italy.

On the fifth day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers entered the fray, Idman.biz reports.

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers who took to the mat have secured spots in the semifinals.

U-20 European Championship

Freestyle Wrestling

57 kg

Vasif Baghirov defeated Nurettin Kapal from Turkiye (by fall) and Karoly Barath from Hungary (10:0) with early victories to reach the semifinals. He will face Ion Bulgaru of Moldova in the semifinal.

65 kg

Haji Karimov won 4:3 against Alessandro Nini from Italy but lost by fall in the quarterfinals to Lazare Gujaraidze from Georgia.

70 kg

Ismayil Rahimli beat Jozsef Toth from Hungary with a dominant 10:0 victory but was defeated 0:4 by Remzi Temur of Turkiye in the round of 16.

79 kg

Muradkhan Omarov won 5:2 against Huseyin Kabaktas from Turkiye and 7:3 against Narek Nikoghosyan from Armenia, advancing to the semifinals. He will face Mukhammad Inshapiev of Austria in the semifinal.

97 kg

Ravan Musayev defeated Ibrahim Benekli from Turkiye 6:1 but lost 4:12 in the quarterfinal to Konstantine Petriashvili of Georgia.

The semifinals will begin at 18:45 Baku time.

Idman.biz