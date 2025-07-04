Nuraddin Rajabov: “Some of these athletes will be Olympic medalists”

“The tournament featured the strongest wrestlers in Europe.”

These words were said by Nuraddin Rajabov, head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-20 Greco-Roman wrestling team, Idman.biz reports.

He shared his thoughts on the European Championship with the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. Rajabov noted that the team finished in second place overall, narrowly falling behind Georgia:

“I’d like to thank our federation for organizing both domestic and international training camps. The medals we won are the result of that preparation. I’m grateful to everyone who contributed to this success. About 30% of our wrestlers were injured. Yes, we could have won more gold medals, but we’re still thankful. I believe we achieved a great result.

Our main goal is to properly prepare wrestlers for the senior level. I believe that some of these young athletes will become Olympic medalists, perhaps even champions.”

Azerbaijan’s U-20 Greco-Roman wrestling team finished second in the team standings at the European Championship, winning one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Idman.biz