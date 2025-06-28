Azerbaijani national team takes second place at European Championship

Azerbaijani national team is second in the overall score of the European Judo Championship among cadets held in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

Azerbaijan team has three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rasul Alizade (55 kg) and Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) became champions, Narmin Aghamirzazade (48 kg) became silver, and Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg) and Leyla Alakbarova (48 kg) became bronze medalists.

Athletes performing under the flag of the International Judo Federation (4-1-5) took first place overall, while the Turkish team (1-3-0) took third place.

Idman.biz