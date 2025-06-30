30 June 2025
Azerbaijani judokas announced for Universiade

The list of Azerbaijani judokas set to compete at the upcoming Universiade has been revealed.

The national team will be represented by 13 athletes at the judo competitions, scheduled for July 23–26 in the Rhein-Ruhr region of Germany, Idman.biz reports.

The coaching staff has selected the following judokas for the event:

Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) – World Championship bronze medalist, Babarahim Mirzayev (60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg), Suleyman Shukyurov (81 kg), Shamil Tunjay (100 kg), Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Narmin Amrli (78 kg), and Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

The Universiade will officially kick off on July 16 and run through July 27.

