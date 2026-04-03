6 April 2026
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Young Azerbaijani gymnast targets improvement after confident AGF Trophy start

Gymnastics
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3 April 2026 15:07
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Young Azerbaijani gymnast targets improvement after confident AGF Trophy start

Fourteen-year-old Azerbaijani gymnast Azada Atakishiyeva has spoken of the excitement and responsibility of competing on home soil at the AGF Trophy international tournament in Baku.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the young athlete took part in the opening day of the competition at the National Gymnastics Arena, presenting her routines with hoop and ball in the qualification stage.

“Competing in an international tournament in my home country is both exciting and very responsible. At the same time, I feel great support,” Atakishiyeva said. She added that she was particularly satisfied with her hoop routine, although she acknowledged some mistakes and plans to correct them ahead of the final.

Atakishiyeva recently won gold at the Azerbaijan national championships and performed the same programme in Baku, introducing several adjustments in composition and artistry. Her focus, however, remains firmly on personal performance rather than rivals. “I don’t pay attention to others, I focus on myself. My main competitor is myself,” she noted.

The AGF Trophy continues to serve as an important platform for young gymnasts to gain international experience, with the finals scheduled for April 5.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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