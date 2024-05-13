World third: Owner of the European carpet – ANALYSIS

The full list of wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the holders of the last licenses to the French capital were determined at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul.

290 wrestlers will compete in Paris. After the World Championship and qualifying tournaments, it found a total of 288 license holders. The International Olympic Committee has awarded a place to the Refugee Olympic Team (ROT) in freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling. Therefore, in France, 17 athletes will compete in two of the 18 weights, and 16 in the others.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Olympics by 12 wrestlers. Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team will go to the competition with a full team. The team will include Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

Our Greco-Roman national team is left out of only one weight. In this category, Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will compete for the prize. Our only hope in women's wrestling is four-time Olympic medalist Maria Stadnik (50 kg) aiming for her first championship.

In total, wrestlers from 58 countries will compete in the Games. Two more teams will participate in Paris. Athletes from Russia and Belarus will take to the mat as athletes of neutral status (INA). Like them, the Refugee Olympic Team (ROT) will also perform at the Games.

Azerbaijan, with 12 licenses, is third in this indicator and is behind only the USA and Japan. Our nation is the leader and the real owner of the carpet in Europe. No other country of the "old continent" has qualified as much as Azerbaijan.

No country will be represented in Paris with full strength - 18 wrestlers. Out of 58 countries, the United States has the most licenses. The North American country will be represented in Paris in 15 weights. Japan, which is in second place, has 13 tickets.

Azerbaijan will be represented in all three types of wrestling. 15 countries of the world have achieved this. Only 6 countries in Europe will compete in all categories. These are Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary and Poland.

Place Team F GR W Total 1 USA 6 3 6 15 2 Japan 4 3 6 13 3 Azerbaijan 6 5 1 12 4-7 Demon 3 3 5 11 Egypt 4 6 1 11 Iran 5 6 - 11 Turkiye 2 4 5 11 8-9 Cuba 3 5 2 10 Kyrgyzstan 3 4 3 10 10-11 Algeria 1 5 2 8 Mongolia 3 - 5 8 12-13 Kazakhstan 3 4 - 7 Uzbekistan 3 3 1 7 14-17 Canada 2 - 4 6 Georgia 4 2 - 6 India 1 - 5 6 Nigeria 1 - 5 6 18-24 Armenia 2 3 - 5 Bulgaria 1 2 2 5 Germany 1 1 3 5 Hungary 2 2 1 5 Moldova - 2 3 5 DPRK - 1 4 5 Serbia 2 3 - 5 25-32 Colombia - 2 2 4 Ecuador - 1 3 4 Poland 1 1 2 4 Puerto Rico 4 - - 4 Romania - 1 3 4 Tunisia - 2 2 4 Ukraine - 2 2 4 Venezuela 1 1 2 4 33 Albania 3 - - 3 34-42 Australia 2 - - 2 Chile - 2 - 2 Finland - 2 - 2 France - 1 1 2 Greece 2 - - 2 Guam - - 2 2 Guinea-Bissau 2 - - 2 Mexico 2 - - 2 South Korea - 2 - 2 43-58 Bahrain 1 - - 1 Brazil - - 1 1 Czechia - 1 - 1 Dominican Republic 1 - - 1 Honduras - 1 - 1 Italy - - 1 1 Lithuania - 1 - 1 Morocco - 1 - 1 New Zealand - - 1 1 Norway - - 1 1 Samoa 1 - - 1 San Marino 1 - - 1 Slovakia 1 - - 1 South Africa 1 - - 1 Sweden - - 1 1 Tajikistan 1 - - 1 * INA 10 8 8 26 ** ROT 1 1 - 2

F- freestyle, GR- Greco-Roman, W- women, * - athletes with neutral status, ROT – Refugee Olympic Team

It should be noted that the wrestling competitions of Paris-2024 will be held on August 5-11.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz