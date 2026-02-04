Azerbaijan wrestling champion Ulvi Ganizade undergoes shoulder surgery

Azerbaijan national team wrestler Ulvi Ganizade has undergone surgery, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation confirmed, as reported by Idman.Biz.

The operation, carried out on Ganizade’s shoulder, was described as successful. According to the federation, the reigning world and European champion is expected to begin individual training sessions in around one month. After approximately three months, he should be able to rejoin group training with the national squad.

The projected recovery timeline suggests that Ganizade could be ready to return to competitive action within four to six months, depending on his rehabilitation progress.

Ganizade is regarded as one of Azerbaijan’s key figures in Greco-Roman wrestling and a consistent medal contender at major international events. His recovery will be closely monitored as the national team plans its programme for upcoming continental and world-level competitions.