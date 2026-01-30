Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation signs cooperation memorandum with AHITA

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Sports Organisations Association (AHITA), strengthening institutional collaboration aimed at developing the sport nationwide.

According to Idman.Biz, the agreement was officially confirmed by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. The memorandum outlines a range of joint initiatives, including the implementation of shared projects, the opening of new sports halls, the organisation of various competitions and the use of sports centres currently operated by AHITA.

The partnership is designed to improve infrastructure and access to facilities, while also creating more competitive opportunities for athletes across different age groups and regions.

Context

The agreement reflects a broader strategy by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation to expand cooperation with sports-related institutions and organisations. Wrestling remains one of Azerbaijan’s most successful and strategically important sports, and closer ties with bodies such as Azerbaijan Trade Unions Sports Organisations Association are seen as a key step toward sustainable development, talent identification and increased grassroots participation.

AGF officials have indicated that similar partnerships with other sports organisations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen wrestling’s long-term growth in the country.