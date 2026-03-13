13 March 2026
EN

Gunay Qurbanova: “I am very happy to become European champion for the second time”

Wrestling
News
13 March 2026 11:12
19
Gunay Qurbanova: “I am very happy to become European champion for the second time”

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Qurbanova has shared her emotions after winning the gold medal at the European U23 Wrestling Championships held in Zrenjanin, Serbia, İdman.Biz reports. Competing in the 59 kg weight category, the athlete once again climbed to the top of the podium and spoke about the significance of the achievement.

“I am very happy to have become European champion for the second time,” Qurbanova said, reflecting on her performance at the continental tournament.

The Azerbaijani wrestler admitted that the path to the title was not easy and that the final bout turned out to be the toughest moment of the competition.

“I hope that in the future I will have even more opportunities to win this medal. It was not an easy path. I thank my coaches who always support me. For me there are no weak opponents – my main rival is myself. But the final was the most difficult stage,” she said.

Qurbanova also outlined her ambitions beyond youth competitions, stressing that her next major objective is success at the highest level of European wrestling.

“My next goal is to win a gold medal at the European Championships among seniors,” she added.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

