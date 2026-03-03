Three-time world champion Haji Aliyev meets Baku pupils ahead of national sports day

Azerbaijani wrestling star Haji Aliyev visited a secondary school in Baku as part of the “Mektebde” (“At School”) project, an initiative aimed at inspiring young people through direct engagement with leading public figures, İdman.Biz reports.

The event, organised by the Baku City Education Department ahead of the 5 March Day of Physical Culture and Sport, took place at Secondary School No. 47 in the capital. Aliyev, a three-time world champion and two-time Olympic medallist in freestyle wrestling, currently serves as freestyle coordinator at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

During his visit, Aliyev not only addressed students in the school’s sports hall but also observed their training sessions across various disciplines. Drawing on his experience at the highest level of international competition, he spoke about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, the role of sport in both physical and moral development, and the responsibility carried by professional athletes.

Aliyev stressed that success is built on determination and strict discipline, adding that balanced personal development requires equal attention to education and sport. Reflecting on his own achievements, he told pupils that every medal is the result of years of hard work, and that seeing the Azerbaijani flag raised at major events remains the greatest source of pride.

He also encouraged students to avoid harmful habits, make positive life choices and use their time effectively — themes central to the “Mektebde” project, which promotes reading culture, time management and reduced dependence on social media among young people.