2 March 2026
EN

Ziya Babashov: “I am grateful to everyone who prayed for me and supported me”

Wrestling
News
2 March 2026 16:03
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has expressed his gratitude to supporters after capturing gold at the Muhamet Malo ranking tournament in Tirana, Albania, Idman.Biz reports.

Competing in the 63kg category, Babashov climbed to the top of the podium in one of the key ranking events on the international calendar, strengthening his position ahead of major championships later this season. The Tirana-based tournament attracted a strong field of contenders from across Europe and beyond, making victory all the more significant.

“I am grateful to everyone who prayed for me and supported me,” Babashov told his federation’s official website. “The competition was held at a high level and in very strong competitive conditions. There were many ambitious opponents. This was one of the most important tournaments for me.”

Reflecting on his route to the title, the Azerbaijani wrestler said he was satisfied with his performances throughout the bracket. “I had good bouts on the way to the final. In the final, I faced my team-mate. Although Sakit Guliyev and I are friends and team-mates, on the mat each of us does everything possible to win. I hope we were able to deliver a final worthy of the occasion.”

Babashov emphasised that the triumph was a collective effort. “Behind this victory stand many people – our coaching staff and the whole team. This success is the result of their hard work as well. It is my first medal at a ranking tournament, and I am very proud. I believe our successes will continue.”

The win underlines Azerbaijan’s continued strength in Greco-Roman wrestling, a discipline in which the country has consistently produced European, world and Olympic medallists.

Idman.Biz
