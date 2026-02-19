Aliabbas Rzazade eyes full comeback after injury setback - INTERVIEW IDMAN.BIZ

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Aliabbas Rzazade says he remains determined to continue his career despite serious injuries that once cast doubt over his future in the sport, Idman.Biz reports.

The 27-year-old, who rose to the top as a European champion last year, spent months recovering from shoulder and wrist damage. His appearance at the national championships in January - where he won bronze - was widely viewed as confirmation that his comeback is real, even if he did not yet return to gold-medal form.

Rzazade admitted his shoulder has almost fully healed but wrist pain still limits his strength. He expects a full recovery within the year and hopes to regain peak condition through ongoing rehabilitation and training.

“I didn’t return to prove anyone wrong,” he explained. “I simply couldn’t stay away from wrestling. I missed the emotions of stepping on the mat and winning while hearing our anthem.”

He believes a long absence from competition after the Olympic cycle cost him match sharpness and prevented a place in the national final, alongside the effects of injury and disrupted preparation. Looking ahead, he plans a full year of preparation for the next Olympic qualification period.

The wrestler intends to continue competing in the 57kg Olympic weight category once fully fit, focusing on restoring endurance and managing weight more carefully. He added that any decision about retirement would only come if injuries worsen again.

Rzazade also revealed he began wrestling inspired by three-time European champion Jabrayil Hasanov - both athletes come from the same village of Rudakanar in the Astara region. He named Olympic champion Toghrul Asgarov, Hasanov and world champion Haji Aliyev as Azerbaijani wrestlers whose careers would deserve a film adaptation due to their achievements and backgrounds.