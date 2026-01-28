Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and NOC discuss joint projects - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the National Olympic Committee held a meeting to discuss a range of joint projects.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the meeting took place at the federation’s office with the participation of representatives of the National Olympic Committee.

During the talks with the head of the NOC’s International Programs Department, Jeyhun Rahmanov, a number of strategically important issues were addressed. In particular, the sides discussed opportunities for coaches to take part in international training and certification programs, ways to improve national sports systems based on the experience of other countries, as well as prospects for joining international projects and initiatives aimed at the development of young athletes.