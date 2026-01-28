28 January 2026
EN

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and NOC discuss joint projects - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
28 January 2026 13:21
19
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and NOC discuss joint projects - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the National Olympic Committee held a meeting to discuss a range of joint projects.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the meeting took place at the federation’s office with the participation of representatives of the National Olympic Committee.

During the talks with the head of the NOC’s International Programs Department, Jeyhun Rahmanov, a number of strategically important issues were addressed. In particular, the sides discussed opportunities for coaches to take part in international training and certification programs, ways to improve national sports systems based on the experience of other countries, as well as prospects for joining international projects and initiatives aimed at the development of young athletes.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Rasul Chunayev appointed to role at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO
17:33
Wrestling

Rasul Chunayev appointed to role at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO

Olympic medalist to focus on development of youth wrestling across the country
Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships to be held in Ganja
24 January 17:59
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships to be held in Ganja

Junior and cadet competitions in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling included
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation leadership visits Karabakh
23 January 15:51
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation leadership visits Karabakh

Meetings held in Shusha and Khankendi with officials, students and youth
Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY
20 January 17:32
Wrestling

Rovshan Umudov: “We have 17-year-old girls who can compete on equal terms with 20-year-olds” – İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

Strong youth generation gives optimism for the future of women’s wrestling in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory
19 January 16:39
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wrestling teams undergo comprehensive testing at sports medicine laboratory

Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers assessed for physical and psychological readiness
Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”
16 January 13:51
Wrestling

Togrul Askerov: “Azerbaijan women’s wrestling national championship may be held in the coming years”

Head coach highlights promising athletes and future prospects

Most read

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
26 January 09:32
World football

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
26 January 13:16
MMA

Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined