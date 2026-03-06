7 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan names squad for U23 European Wrestling Championships in Serbia

Wrestling
News
6 March 2026 16:49
30
The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has announced the national squad that will compete at the upcoming U23 European Wrestling Championships in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Idman.Biz reports.

The tournament will take place from 9 to 15 March and will be the first major continental wrestling event of the year. Azerbaijan will be represented across all three disciplines: freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The competition will begin with the freestyle category. Under the guidance of senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov and coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov, the Azerbaijani team will feature Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Musa Agayev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg), Vasif Khudiyev (86 kg), Ali Tsokayev (92 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).

In the women’s competition, acting head coach Toghrul Asgarov and coach Agahuseyn Mustafayev will oversee the team consisting of Asmar Jankurtaran (50 kg), Nargiz Samedova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) and Zahra Karimzade (72 kg).

The Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete during the final days of the championship. The squad, coached by head coach Mohammad Bana, senior coach Nureddin Rajabov and assistants Sabah Shariati and Rasul Jazini, includes Farid Sadikhli (55 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), Ilkin Gurbanov (63 kg), Farid Khalilov (67 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (72 kg), Ravan Nuriyev (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Said Akhundzade (87 kg), Ali Guliyev (97 kg) and Aykhan Mardanov (130 kg).

Azerbaijan will also be represented among the officials at the tournament, with first-category referees Vugar Shukurov and Kamran Aliyev selected to officiate at the championships.

