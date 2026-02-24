24 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijani wrestler wins medal at tournament in Russia

Wrestling
News
24 February 2026 13:20
28
Azerbaijan freestyle wrestler Ramiz Hasanov secured a bronze medal at the prestigious Vladimir Semyonov Cup held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation confirmed that Hasanov, competing in the 79kg division, delivered a strong performance at the international tournament, which featured athletes from 14 countries. The event is regarded as a key test on the international calendar, attracting experienced wrestlers and emerging talents alike.

Hasanov’s podium finish underlines Azerbaijan’s continued strength in freestyle wrestling, a discipline in which the country has consistently produced world and Olympic medallists. Competing against a diverse field, the 79kg contender demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline to secure a place among the top three.

The result adds further momentum to Azerbaijan’s preparations for upcoming continental and global competitions, as the national team continues to build depth across weight categories.

