28 January 2026
EN

Rasul Chunayev appointed to role at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO

Wrestling
News
28 January 2026 17:33
12
Olympic bronze medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling, world champion, Universiade and inaugural European Games winner Rasul Chunayev has been appointed to a new position at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

The 35-year-old former athlete has taken up the role of specialist in the federation’s department for work with regional branches.

“Since January 26, I have started working in the department for regional cooperation. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the leadership of the federation for their trust and for appointing me to this responsible and honorable position,” Chunayev told prosport.az. “I will do everything possible to carry out my duties conscientiously and with full responsibility, contributing to the development of wrestling in our country and strengthening its international standing.”

Chunayev also explained the scope of his new responsibilities. “My work will be focused on the development of youth and junior wrestling throughout the country. I plan to establish close cooperation with youth sports schools in the regions and provide practical support in organizing the work of wrestling clubs,” the former wrestler noted.

It is worth recalling that the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has previously involved other distinguished retired athletes in its structure. Maria Stadnik has been appointed curator of women’s wrestling, Haji Aliyev oversees freestyle wrestling, while Rafik Huseynov is responsible for Greco-Roman wrestling.

Idman.Biz
