13 March 2026
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches semi-finals of U23 European Championships

13 March 2026 17:42
The U23 European Wrestling Championships in Zrenjanin, Serbia continued with another round of bouts featuring Azerbaijani athletes, Idman.Biz reports.

Competing in the 55 kg weight category, Farid Sadikhli secured a place in the semi-finals after defeating Romania’s Denis Florin Mihai with a 5:2 victory. The Azerbaijani wrestler delivered a confident performance, controlling the bout and advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

However, Azerbaijan’s other representative on the day was unable to progress further. In the 63 kg division, Ilkin Gurbanov suffered a 1:5 defeat to Moldova’s Vitalie Eremenko in the quarter-finals.

The U23 European Wrestling Championships bring together some of the most promising young wrestlers from across the continent and serve as an important stepping stone toward senior-level international competitions. The tournament in Zrenjanin is scheduled to conclude on March 15.

