27 February 2026
EN

Babazada claims silver in Tirana despite rib injury setback

Wrestling
News
27 February 2026 14:15
16
Azerbaijan’s Rashid Babazada secured a silver medal at the Muhamet Malo international tournament in Tirana, but admitted a rib injury and lack of experience proved decisive in the final, İdman.Biz reports.

Competing in the 65kg category, Babazada was making his debut at a senior-level ranking event. Despite limited experience on the major international stage, he progressed confidently through a stacked field that included several of the world’s leading wrestlers.

Among his notable victories was a semi-final win over US-based Azerbaijani wrestler Vitali Orujov. However, Babazada fell short in the gold-medal bout. “I don’t have much experience in senior competitions, but I believed in myself,” he told Report. “There were very strong athletes here. The final opponent was extremely tough. I couldn’t fully show my wrestling. A bruised rib and a bit of inexperience played a role.”

The 65kg division remains one of the most competitive weight classes in world freestyle wrestling, and Babazada’s run in Tirana signals his growing potential within the national team. He has now turned his focus to the upcoming European Championships, where he hopes to correct the mistakes made in the final and arrive in peak condition.

