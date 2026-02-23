Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at Alexander Medved International in Minsk

Azerbaijan’s Abubakr Abakarov secured the gold medal at the prestigious Alexander Medved International wrestling tournament in Minsk, reaffirming his status as one of the country’s leading freestyle wrestlers, Idman.Biz reports.

Competing in the 92kg weight category, Abakarov won all of his bouts on the way to the final, demonstrating both technical control and physical dominance throughout the competition. In the title match, he produced a commanding display to defeat Dagestani wrestler Gamzat Gasanov by a 12-5 scoreline.

The Alexander Medved tournament, named after the three-time Olympic champion, is widely regarded as one of the most respected events on the freestyle wrestling calendar. It regularly attracts elite competitors from across Europe and beyond, making Abakarov’s triumph particularly significant.

The victory provides an important boost for Azerbaijan’s national team as preparations continue for upcoming major championships. With confidence high following his performance in Minsk, Abakarov further strengthens his credentials as a serious contender on the international stage.