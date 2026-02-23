23 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at Alexander Medved International in Minsk

Wrestling
News
23 February 2026 13:17
27
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at Alexander Medved International in Minsk

Azerbaijan’s Abubakr Abakarov secured the gold medal at the prestigious Alexander Medved International wrestling tournament in Minsk, reaffirming his status as one of the country’s leading freestyle wrestlers, Idman.Biz reports.

Competing in the 92kg weight category, Abakarov won all of his bouts on the way to the final, demonstrating both technical control and physical dominance throughout the competition. In the title match, he produced a commanding display to defeat Dagestani wrestler Gamzat Gasanov by a 12-5 scoreline.

The Alexander Medved tournament, named after the three-time Olympic champion, is widely regarded as one of the most respected events on the freestyle wrestling calendar. It regularly attracts elite competitors from across Europe and beyond, making Abakarov’s triumph particularly significant.

The victory provides an important boost for Azerbaijan’s national team as preparations continue for upcoming major championships. With confidence high following his performance in Minsk, Abakarov further strengthens his credentials as a serious contender on the international stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aliabbas Rzazade eyes full comeback after injury setback - INTERVIEW IDMAN.BIZ
19 February 17:58
Wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade eyes full comeback after injury setback - INTERVIEW IDMAN.BIZ

European champion targets Olympic return following rehabilitation
Azerbaijan wrestling champion Ulvi Ganizade undergoes shoulder surgery
4 February 14:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wrestling champion Ulvi Ganizade undergoes shoulder surgery

World and European title-holder expected to return to competition within six months
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation signs cooperation memorandum with AHITA
30 January 14:56
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation signs cooperation memorandum with AHITA

Agreement focuses on joint projects, new sports facilities and expanded use of training centres
Rasul Chunayev appointed to role at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO
28 January 17:33
Wrestling

Rasul Chunayev appointed to role at Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO

Olympic medalist to focus on development of youth wrestling across the country
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and NOC discuss joint projects - PHOTO
28 January 13:21
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and NOC discuss joint projects - PHOTO

Meeting focused on international programs and development of young athletes
Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships to be held in Ganja
24 January 17:59
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championships to be held in Ganja

Junior and cadet competitions in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling included

Most read

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament