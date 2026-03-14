14 March 2026
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Mammadova reflects on tough path to U23 European silver

Wrestling
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14 March 2026 16:05
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Mammadova reflects on tough path to U23 European silver

Azerbaijani women’s wrestler Ruzanna Mammadova has described her campaign at the U23 European Championships in Zrenjanin as particularly challenging after returning from injury, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after winning the silver medal in Serbia, Mammadova admitted the competition was physically demanding as it marked her first tournament following knee surgery. “The competition was difficult for me,” she said in comments to AZERTAC.

The Azerbaijani athlete revealed that she had been preparing for the championship for around two months. After undergoing surgery on her knee, she was only able to return gradually to training before deciding to compete at the continental event.

“After the operation I resumed training carefully and entered the tournament following light preparations. My goal was to finish on the podium. Unfortunately, I could not become the champion,” Mammadova explained.

Despite missing out on the gold medal, the 62 kg wrestler remains focused on the next major challenge. She has already set her sights on the senior European Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Albania.

“My next target is to win the European Championship among seniors in Albania,” she added.

Idman.Biz
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