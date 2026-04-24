Azerbaijan’s women wrestlers set for bronze medal bouts at European Championships in Tirana

Azerbaijan’s women wrestlers will compete for bronze medals today at the European Championships in Tirana, adding further intrigue to the closing stages of the continental event in Albania, Idman.Biz reports.

Jala Aliyeva (57kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62kg) and Birgul Soltanova are all set to step onto the mat in their respective third-place bouts, aiming to bolster Azerbaijan’s already impressive medal tally. Their matches come at a crucial moment as the championships near their conclusion on April 26.

The Azerbaijani team has already enjoyed notable success in Tirana, particularly in Greco-Roman wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82kg) secured gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55kg), Nihat Mammadli (60kg) and Islam Abbasov (87kg) claimed bronze. These results ensured Azerbaijan finished first in the Greco-Roman team standings.

In the women’s competition, Gunay Gurbanova (59kg) has already added a bronze medal to the nation’s tally, underlining the growing depth of Azerbaijan’s female wrestling programme. The outcome of today’s bronze medal bouts could further strengthen the country’s position in the overall standings and highlight its continued rise across multiple wrestling disciplines on the European stage.