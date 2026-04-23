23 April 2026
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Azerbaijan coach hails team effort after European wrestling triumph

Wrestling
News
23 April 2026 11:05
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Azerbaijan coach hails team effort after European wrestling triumph

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling head coach Mammad Bana has praised the collective effort behind the national team’s victory at the European Championships in Tirana, where Azerbaijan finished top of the team standings.

According to Idman.Biz, Bana stressed that the success was the result of hard and coordinated work not only by the wrestlers, but also by the coaching staff and the federation. “I want to congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this victory. Our team became champions and we expected this result,” he said.

Azerbaijan secured first place in the standings thanks to strong performances across multiple weight categories, collecting valuable points throughout the tournament. Bana also expressed confidence that the team can achieve even better results in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling in the future.

Reflecting on the individual results, the coach emphasised the importance of team contribution. “I am satisfied with every athlete. People say wrestling is an individual sport, but that is not true — the champion is the team. We won three bronze and two gold medals, but without the points from other wrestlers, this result would not have been possible,” he added.

The victory once again highlights Azerbaijan’s strength in wrestling and its status as one of Europe’s leading nations in the sport.

Leyla Eminova
Idman.Biz
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