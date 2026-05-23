Young Azerbaijani wrestler Amirkhan Ahmadli reveals passion for music and English studies - VIDEO

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation youth wrestler Amirkhan Ahmadli has attracted attention with an interview revealing another side of his life away from the mat.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the young athlete from the federation’s wrestling school in Shamakhi spoke about his studies, favourite school subjects and growing interest in music.

Ahmadli said English is his favourite subject and explained that he has a strong passion for singing and music. According to the young wrestler, his family recognised his vocal potential early on and encouraged him to develop his talent.

He also revealed that he is currently receiving formal musical education alongside his wrestling training.

The story has drawn attention as an example of how young athletes in Azerbaijan are increasingly balancing sport with education and creative interests. Wrestling remains one of the country’s most successful sports internationally, with youth academies across Azerbaijan continuing to focus not only on athletic development but also on personal growth.

Ahmadli’s interview offered a glimpse into the life of a new generation of Azerbaijani wrestlers combining sporting ambition with broader cultural and educational interests.

Humay Isgandarova