Abdulrashid Sadulaev says RAF event could be held in Azerbaijan, Baku reacts

Two-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev has revealed that a future event organised by the new American promotion RAF could potentially take place in Azerbaijan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Sadulaev said his participation in the promotion’s upcoming tournament in the United States depends on whether his American visa is approved in time.

The Russian wrestler, widely nicknamed the “Russian Tank” by international media because of his dominant style on the mat, said he is still waiting for a final decision.

“There has been no refusal yet. There is still time. If they approve it by 25-26 May, I want to go to America,” Sadulaev was quoted as saying by Red Corner MMA.

His RAF debut had initially been scheduled for 15 May before the event was moved to Texas amid tensions in the Middle East. The tournament is now expected to take place in Dallas on 30 May.

Sadulaev also claimed that organisers are considering alternative venues for a June event, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan or Armenia.

“They are looking at holding a tournament in June in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan or Armenia. I’m ready to compete,” he said.

Following the comments, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation reacted to the reports in a conversation with İdman.Biz, stating that there are currently no plans to organise such an event in the country.

“Perhaps someone has the idea of holding this tournament in Azerbaijan, but we currently have no such plans,” said federation press chief Sarkhan Musalli.

RAF (Real American Freestyle) is a new professional freestyle wrestling league launched in 2025 with the involvement of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, businessman Chad Bronstein and renowned coach Izzy Martinez.

The promotion aims to combine elite freestyle wrestling with an entertainment-driven format designed for mainstream audiences, featuring title belts, large-scale events and broadcasts on FOX Nation.

Sadulaev signed with RAF earlier this year, while decorated Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Aliyev is also expected to compete in the promotion. His bout against Sebastian Rivera is reportedly planned for the RAF 10 event in St Louis in June.