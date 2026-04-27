Results of Euro 2026 in wrestling: where Azerbaijan is strong and where there are problems?

Azerbaijani wrestlers delivered an impressive performance at the European Wrestling Championships, which concluded yesterday in Tirana, Albania.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan secured a total of 13 medals across the three wrestling disciplines.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Qurban Qurbanov (82 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) claimed bronze. In women’s wrestling, Azerbaijan’s athletes won two bronze medals through Zhala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg). In freestyle wrestling, Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg), Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) became European champions, while Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) took silver, and Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) won bronze.

It should be noted that this year’s European and World Championships are not only important tournaments in their own right, but also play a crucial role in shaping national teams ahead of the Olympic qualification cycle. The year 2026 marks the midpoint of the current Olympic cycle, and it is during this year that it will become clear which athletes will be prioritised for the 2027 season, when the first Olympic quotas will be contested at the World Championships in Las Vegas, USA.

From this perspective, the results in Albania provide solid grounds for optimism, although not without certain nuances. Of the 13 medals won by Azerbaijani wrestlers in Tirana, eight came in Olympic weight categories and five in non-Olympic divisions.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, medals in Olympic weights were secured by Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg); in women’s wrestling by Zhala Aliyeva (57 kg); and in freestyle by Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

Given that each wrestling discipline includes six Olympic weight categories, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman team achieved podium finishes in half of them, which is a respectable result, though still short of the ideal standards typically set for the national teams.

In the three Olympic weights where no medals were won, only one athlete came close to the podium — Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) finished fifth after losing the bronze medal bout. Meanwhile, the 77 kg and 97 kg categories currently appear problematic, as Sanan Suleymanov and Murad Ahmadiev finished only seventh and were not in contention for medals.

If results in these weights do not improve in the near future, the coaching staff may consider squad rotation. For example, Qurban Qurbanov, who won gold in the non-Olympic 82 kg category, could potentially move down to 77 kg, while additional options may be explored from the reserve pool for the 97 kg division.

In women’s wrestling, the situation remains the most challenging. Only two bronze medals were won in Tirana, and just one of them came in an Olympic category, through Zhala Aliyeva (57 kg).

Gunay Gurbanova claimed her medal in a non-Olympic weight class, and she could potentially be tested in the 62 kg division, where she would likely face strong competition from Ruzanna Mammadova, who finished fifth in Tirana after narrowly missing out on a medal. As for the remaining Olympic weights, it is still difficult to draw firm conclusions, as the overall level of Azerbaijan’s female wrestlers is still developing.

It is also important to note that the women’s team is composed entirely of Azerbaijani athletes, who may require more time to fully establish themselves at international level. Therefore, the medals won by Aliyeva and Gurbanova, both relatively new at senior level, should not be underestimated.

Freestyle wrestling currently shows the strongest results, with medals won in four of the six Olympic categories. Among the standout performers were Islam Bazarqanov (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseniy Djioyev (86 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg). No medals were secured in the 65 kg and 97 kg divisions.

It is worth noting that a gap has emerged in the 65 kg category following the retirement of multiple Olympic, World and European medallist Haji Aliyev, with no clear leader currently established in this weight. Rashid Babazade came close to a medal in Tirana but lost in the bronze bout, while Ali Rahimzade was unable to compete due to injury.

In the 97 kg category, Osman Nurmagomedov was eliminated at an early stage. However, his move to this division was largely forced, as the weight’s leading figure, Paris Olympic bronze medallist Magomedkhan Magomedov, missed the championships due to injury.

Competition in this category could intensify further, particularly with Ali Tsokayev, who won gold in the non-Olympic 92 kg division in Tirana and recently became European Under-23 champion. He may soon be considered among Olympic-level contenders.

There is also a possibility that naturalised Iranian wrestler Amir Reza Masoumi, a multiple medallist at youth and junior world championships, could drop down to 97 kg, although he could also challenge the experienced 33-year-old Giorgi Meshvildishvili in the 125 kg category.

Overall, the European Championships in Tirana demonstrated that Azerbaijan remains a strong and competitive force in wrestling at continental level, particularly in Olympic weight categories. At the same time, the tournament highlighted key areas for improvement, including strengthening certain divisions in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, as well as further development of the women’s team.

With key stages of Olympic qualification still ahead, the coaching staff have time to make necessary adjustments and ensure the team approaches decisive competitions with a balanced and competitive squad.