Azerbaijan head coach serves as instructor at international IOC-UWW seminar - PHOTO

Azerbaijan national beach wrestling team head coach Oyan Nazariani has taken on a leading role at the "Level 2 Coaching Course and Beach Wrestling Coaching Course" organised in Da Nang, Vietnam, under the joint framework of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW), İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the six-day educational programme was conducted by Bulgarian expert Georgi Sredkov alongside Nazariani, who serves as an IOC observer, a UWW coaching education specialist and a member of the organisation's Beach Wrestling Committee.

During the course, participants received comprehensive training in modern wrestling coaching methods through both theoretical and practical sessions. Coaches studied UWW educational materials and methodological resources while exchanging best practices related to athlete development and training management.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants were awarded official certificates recognising their successful completion of the course.

The seminar was designed to enhance the professional knowledge and skills of wrestling coaches, encourage the exchange of international expertise and contribute to the continued development of wrestling worldwide.

Nazariani has become one of Azerbaijan's most respected wrestling specialists and continues to play an active role in international coaching education initiatives through his work with both UWW and the IOC.