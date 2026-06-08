8 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijan head coach serves as instructor at international IOC-UWW seminar - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
8 June 2026 14:04
30
Azerbaijan head coach serves as instructor at international IOC-UWW seminar

Azerbaijan national beach wrestling team head coach Oyan Nazariani has taken on a leading role at the "Level 2 Coaching Course and Beach Wrestling Coaching Course" organised in Da Nang, Vietnam, under the joint framework of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW), İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the six-day educational programme was conducted by Bulgarian expert Georgi Sredkov alongside Nazariani, who serves as an IOC observer, a UWW coaching education specialist and a member of the organisation's Beach Wrestling Committee.

During the course, participants received comprehensive training in modern wrestling coaching methods through both theoretical and practical sessions. Coaches studied UWW educational materials and methodological resources while exchanging best practices related to athlete development and training management.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants were awarded official certificates recognising their successful completion of the course.

The seminar was designed to enhance the professional knowledge and skills of wrestling coaches, encourage the exchange of international expertise and contribute to the continued development of wrestling worldwide.

Nazariani has become one of Azerbaijan's most respected wrestling specialists and continues to play an active role in international coaching education initiatives through his work with both UWW and the IOC.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Jabrayil Hasanov: “We used to lose to the Russians, now we beat them more often”
2 June 16:03
Wrestling

Jabrayil Hasanov: “We used to lose to the Russians, now we beat them more often”

Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling coach speaks about rising young talents and preparations for the World Championships
Haji Aliyev: “I haven’t competed for a long time and decided to wrestle in the US”
2 June 13:11
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev: “I haven’t competed for a long time and decided to wrestle in the US”

Decorated Azerbaijani wrestler speaks to İdman.Biz about his return to competition in America’s professional freestyle wrestling league
European U15 champion Najafzade comes from Azerbaijan wrestling family
25 May 15:47
Wrestling

European U15 champion Najafzade comes from Azerbaijan wrestling family

Coach reveals gold medallist was introduced to wrestling by his father as emotional celebration goes viral online

Young Azerbaijani wrestler Amirkhan Ahmadli reveals passion for music and English studies - VIDEO
23 May 17:59
Wrestling

Young Azerbaijani wrestler Amirkhan Ahmadli reveals passion for music and English studies - VIDEO

The Shamakhi wrestling prospect says his family encouraged his musical talent from an early age
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation holds media seminar in Shamakhi for International Wrestling Day
23 May 14:31
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation holds media seminar in Shamakhi for International Wrestling Day - PHOTO/VIDEO

Journalists attended educational sessions, competitions and a presentation of a new wrestling rulebook
Abdulrashid Sadulaev says RAF event could be held in Azerbaijan, Baku reacts
19 May 13:09
Wrestling

Abdulrashid Sadulaev says RAF event could be held in Azerbaijan, Baku reacts

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation responds after the Russian star mentions Baku as possible venue for new US-based wrestling promotion

Most read

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia
6 June 17:54
Football

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia

Spanish giants reportedly ready to test PSG's resolve with blockbuster offer for Georgian star
Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise
5 June 18:15
World football

Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise

Bayern Munich star reportedly identified as Florentino Perez's top transfer target
Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona
6 June 10:59
Football

Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona

Former midfielder says he was asked to present Barcelona as his favourite club despite supporting Real Madrid and admiring Cristiano Ronaldo
Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026
6 June 16:12
World Cup 2026

Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026

Argentina and Portugal stars are on course to become the first players ever to appear at six FIFA World Cups