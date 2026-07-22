Namig Abdullayev confident Azerbaijan will shine at U-17 Wrestling World Championships

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Vice President Namig Abdullayev, the Olympic freestyle wrestling champion at the Sydney 2000 Games, has spoken about the country's preparations for the upcoming U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Abdullayev addressed the media during the national teams' open training session and wished success to Azerbaijan's young wrestlers.

"I wish our teams the best of luck in the competition. The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has created every possible condition for the athletes. I want the students of my students to become champions. Our wrestlers will show determination," he said.

Abdullayev stressed that competing on home soil provides extra motivation for the athletes.

"Our flag will be raised and our national anthem will be played in our home arena. This tournament is a great opportunity for our wrestlers. I wish them many victories. I believe our athletes will make our people proud."

The federation official also expressed gratitude to the organizations supporting the event.

"I am grateful to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for its attention and support. I would also like to thank the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports."

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from July 27 to August 2.

According to the final entry list approved by United World Wrestling (UWW), the tournament will feature 663 athletes, 272 coaches and 64 international referees. In total, more than 1,100 guests are expected to visit Azerbaijan for the championships.