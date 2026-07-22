22 July 2026
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Azerbaijan announce squad for U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku - VIDEO

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22 July 2026 13:41
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Azerbaijan announce squad for U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has announced the national team roster for the upcoming U-17 World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan will be represented by 29 wrestlers competing in women's wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling and freestyle wrestling.

The women's team, coached by Olympic silver medallist Maria Stadnik, includes Gulkhanim Shirinova (40 kg), Vafa Orujova (43 kg), Nuray Jafarli (46 kg), Nazrin Ahmadli (49 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Garatel Guliyeva (57 kg), Fidan Babayeva (61 kg), Rana Nuriyeva (65 kg) and Simura Abdullayeva (69 kg).

The Greco-Roman squad features Ali Javadli (45 kg), Omar Salmanov (48 kg), Abdulrahman Huseynli (51 kg), Gurban Majnunov (55 kg), Elmir Cherkezov (60 kg), Orkhan Habibli (65 kg), Nadir Hasanov (71 kg), Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg), Zohrab Safarov (92 kg) and Emin Bakhshaliyev (110 kg). The team is led by senior coach Rafiq Huseynov.

The freestyle team consists of Tunar Hasanov (45 kg), Huseyn Rzazade (48 kg), Ibrahim Hasanov (51 kg), Abbas Shafiyev (55 kg), Eljan Hasanov (60 kg), Rashid Nazarov (65 kg), Tunar Guliyev (71 kg), Nihad Suleymanli (80 kg), Elgun Karimli (92 kg) and Hakim Taghiyev (110 kg). The squad is coached by Olympic medallist Haji Aliyev.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from July 27 to August 2.

According to the final entry list approved by United World Wrestling (UWW), the tournament will bring together 663 athletes, 272 coaches and 64 international referees. In total, more than 1,100 guests are expected to visit Azerbaijan for the event.

Idman.Biz
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