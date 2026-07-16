16 July 2026
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Record participation confirmed for U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku

Wrestling
News
16 July 2026 11:55
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Record participation confirmed for U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku

The U17 Wrestling World Championships, scheduled to take place in Baku from July 27 to August 2, will set a participation record.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the final entry list approved by United World Wrestling (UWW) includes 663 athletes, 272 coaches and 64 international referees for the tournament at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In total, more than 1,100 guests are expected to travel to Azerbaijan for the championship.

The event will become the most widely attended U-17 Wrestling World Championships in terms of participating athletes over the past 13 years. It will also feature the highest number of represented countries in the last eight years, underlining the growing global interest in youth wrestling.

Over the course of seven days, the world's top young talents will compete for medals in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation said all necessary organizational preparations are being finalized to ensure the championship is held to the highest international standards.

Baku has established itself as one of the leading hosts of major wrestling events in recent years, regularly staging European and world-level competitions under the auspices of United World Wrestling.

Tags: U-17 Wrestling World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, United World Wrestling, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling

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