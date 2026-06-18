Six Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at Beach Wrestling World Series in Batumi

Six Azerbaijani beach wrestlers will represent the country at the third stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series, which will be held in Batumi, Georgia, on June 20-21.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the national team will compete under the guidance of head coach Oyan Nazariani.

Azerbaijan's squad includes Rubail Ibrahimli (70 kg), Sahib Dadashov and Vusal Aliyev (both 80 kg), Ashraf Ashirov and Ilgar Nazarli (both 90 kg), as well as Islam Ilyasov (+90 kg).

The competition will begin with the qualification rounds and the first two rounds of group-stage matches on the opening day. The remaining group-stage bouts, semifinals and medal contests will take place on the second day of the event.

In addition to the athletes, Azerbaijan will also be represented among the officials. Category I-S referee Bashir Isazade has been appointed to officiate at the tournament.

The Beach Wrestling World Series is one of the most prestigious competitions on the international beach wrestling calendar and attracts leading athletes from around the world. The Batumi event will provide another opportunity for Azerbaijani wrestlers to earn valuable ranking points and test themselves against elite opposition ahead of future major championships.