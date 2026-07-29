29 July 2026
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Four Azerbaijani wrestlers to fight for medals at U17 Worlds

Wrestling
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29 July 2026 12:08
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Four Azerbaijani wrestlers to fight for medals at U17 Worlds

Four Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete for medals today at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Ali Javadli (45 kg) will face American Raylen Vax in the final as he looks to claim the world title on home soil.

Abdurrahman Huseynli (51 kg) has also reached the decisive bout. He will take on Uzbekistan's Bunyod Hasanov for the gold medal.

Elmir Cherkezov (60 kg), who was defeated in the semifinals on Tuesday, will have an opportunity to secure bronze.

Zohrab Safarov (92 kg) also remains in contention for a place on the podium. The Azerbaijani wrestler will first face Iran's Amirreza Mehritalarposhti in a repechage bout, with victory keeping his bronze-medal hopes alive.

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman team have already won three medals at the championships. Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg) claimed silver, while Omar Salmanov (48 kg) and Orkhan Habibli (65 kg) earned bronze medals.

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, with nearly 700 young wrestlers from more than 60 countries taking part. Azerbaijan are represented by 29 wrestlers.

Idman.Biz
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