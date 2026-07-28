28 July 2026
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Azerbaijan eye three medals at U-17 Wrestling Worlds

Wrestling
News
28 July 2026 11:13
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Azerbaijan eye three medals at U-17 Wrestling Worlds

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete for medals today at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg) has reached the final and will battle Iran's Alireza Rezaei for the gold medal after an impressive run through the tournament.

Meanwhile, Omar Salmanov (48 kg) and Orkhan Habibli (65 kg), who were defeated in the semifinals, will have the opportunity to finish on the podium as they compete in bronze medal matches.

In addition to the medal bouts, five more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers will begin their campaigns in the qualification round. Ali Javadli (45 kg), Abdulrahman Huseynli (51 kg), Elmir Cherkezov (60 kg), Nadir Hasanov (71 kg) and Zohrab Safarov (92 kg) are all scheduled to take to the mat in search of places in the later stages of the competition.

The U-17 World Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Nearly 700 young wrestlers from more than 60 countries are competing in the tournament, with Azerbaijan represented by a 29-member squad.

Idman.Biz
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