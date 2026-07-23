23 July 2026
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Olympic champions to meet fans during U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku

Wrestling
News
23 July 2026 13:48
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Olympic champions to meet fans during U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku

Azerbaijan's Olympic, world and European wrestling champions will meet fans during the U17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, supporters will have the opportunity to meet some of the country's most decorated wrestlers, receive autographs and take commemorative photos during special autograph sessions at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The schedule includes:

July 27 – Farid Mansurov, Athens 2004 Olympic champion (15:30–16:00)
July 28 – Taleh Mammadov, bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade (14:45–15:15)
July 29 – Rasul Chunayev, Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist (13:45–14:15)
July 30 – Rafiq Huseynov, Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist (14:45–15:15)
July 31 – Toghrul Asgarov, London 2012 Olympic champion and Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist (14:45–15:15)
August 1 – Namig Abdullayev, Atlanta 1996 Olympic silver medalist and Sydney 2000 Olympic champion (14:45–15:15)

The U17 Wrestling World Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from July 27 to August 2.

According to the final entry list approved by United World Wrestling (UWW), the tournament will feature 663 wrestlers, 272 coaches and 64 international referees. In total, more than 1,100 guests are expected to travel to Azerbaijan for the championship.

Idman.Biz
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