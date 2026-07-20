21 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijani wrestlers still searching for first RAF victory

Wrestling
News
20 July 2026 12:27
79
Azerbaijani wrestlers still searching for first RAF victory

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov endured a disappointing debut in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) professional league.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games competed at RAF 11 in Milwaukee, where he faced American star Trent Hidlay.

Magomedov trailed 2-0 after the opening period before Hidlay extended his advantage in the second. Early in the final two-minute period, the American completed a decisive scoring sequence to seal a 10-0 technical superiority victory. Hidlay's performance was later named the best of the event by the organizers.

Magomedov became only the second Azerbaijani wrestler to compete in RAF. The first was three-time world champion Haji Aliyev, who lost 9-5 to Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera at RAF 10 in St. Louis on June 13.

As a result, Azerbaijani wrestlers have now competed in two RAF bouts but are still waiting for their first victory in the promotion.

Unlike Aliyev, who has retired from competitive wrestling, Magomedov remains an active member of Azerbaijan's national team. His most recent international appearance came at the ranking tournament in Tirana in February, where he lost in the semifinals before withdrawing from the bronze-medal bout because of injury.

The main event of RAF 11 saw former UFC title challenger Colby Covington defeat Arman Tsarukyan 5-3 to become the inaugural RAF Cruiserweight Crossover champion.

Real American Freestyle was launched in 2025 as a professional freestyle wrestling league in the United States. One of its co-founders was legendary professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

The promotion brings together Olympic champions and medalists, elite freestyle wrestlers, top NCAA stars and mixed martial arts fighters. Matches are contested over three periods of two minutes each.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Record participation confirmed for U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku
16 July 11:55
Wrestling

Record participation confirmed for U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku

More than 1,100 guests expected as the tournament reaches its highest athlete turnout in 13 years

Armenian wrestlers withdraw from U17 World Championships in Baku
14 July 17:23
Wrestling

Armenian wrestlers withdraw from U17 World Championships in Baku

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation says Armenia did not register despite receiving security guarantees
European champion Javadli sets sights on world title
13 July 15:11
Wrestling

European champion Javadli sets sights on world title

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler says winning gold at the U20 European Championships was the reward for years of hard work
Azerbaijan name squad for U20 European Wrestling Championships
3 July 14:15
Wrestling

Azerbaijan name squad for U20 European Wrestling Championships

The women's team will be led by acting head coach Toğrul Asgarov and senior coach Agahuseyn Mustafayev
Azerbaijan's belt wrestlers win 29 medals at World Championships
30 June 15:13
Wrestling

Azerbaijan's belt wrestlers win 29 medals at World Championships - PHOTO

National team claims four gold medals and finishes second in the traditional Koresh team standings
Olympic medalist Rasul Chunayev joins public workout in Baku
20 June 18:30
Wrestling

Olympic medalist Rasul Chunayev joins public workout in Baku - PHOTO

Morning Sports project continues to promote healthy lifestyles across the capital

Most read

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final
18 July 09:40
World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi is outstanding, says Donald Trump ahead of World Cup final

The U.S. President also praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane before Spain and Argentina meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final
18 July 16:10
World Cup 2026

Around 50,000 Argentina fans arrive in New York for World Cup final

Supporters are expected to outnumber Spain fans as Argentina prepare to face La Roja in the FIFA World Cup 2026 fina