Azerbaijani wrestlers still searching for first RAF victory

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov endured a disappointing debut in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) professional league.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games competed at RAF 11 in Milwaukee, where he faced American star Trent Hidlay.

Magomedov trailed 2-0 after the opening period before Hidlay extended his advantage in the second. Early in the final two-minute period, the American completed a decisive scoring sequence to seal a 10-0 technical superiority victory. Hidlay's performance was later named the best of the event by the organizers.

Magomedov became only the second Azerbaijani wrestler to compete in RAF. The first was three-time world champion Haji Aliyev, who lost 9-5 to Puerto Rico's Sebastian Rivera at RAF 10 in St. Louis on June 13.

As a result, Azerbaijani wrestlers have now competed in two RAF bouts but are still waiting for their first victory in the promotion.

Unlike Aliyev, who has retired from competitive wrestling, Magomedov remains an active member of Azerbaijan's national team. His most recent international appearance came at the ranking tournament in Tirana in February, where he lost in the semifinals before withdrawing from the bronze-medal bout because of injury.

The main event of RAF 11 saw former UFC title challenger Colby Covington defeat Arman Tsarukyan 5-3 to become the inaugural RAF Cruiserweight Crossover champion.

Real American Freestyle was launched in 2025 as a professional freestyle wrestling league in the United States. One of its co-founders was legendary professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

The promotion brings together Olympic champions and medalists, elite freestyle wrestlers, top NCAA stars and mixed martial arts fighters. Matches are contested over three periods of two minutes each.