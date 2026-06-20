Olympic medalist Rasul Chunayev joins public workout in Baku - PHOTO

Olympic wrestling medalist Rasul Chunayev took part in a public fitness session organized as part of Azerbaijan's "Morning Sports" initiative on June 20.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the workout was held at Dede Gorgud Park in Baku and brought together local residents and sports enthusiasts.

The session was conducted under the guidance of professional trainers, with Chunayev actively participating alongside members of the public. The celebrated Greco-Roman wrestler is an Olympic medalist as well as a world and European champion, making him one of Azerbaijan's most accomplished athletes.

The "Morning Sports" project was launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to encourage physical activity and healthy living among citizens. As part of the initiative, free morning workouts are regularly organized at 7:00 a.m. in several locations across Baku, including Dede Gorgud Park, Officers' Park and Central Park.

The involvement of prominent athletes such as Chunayev is intended to inspire greater public participation and raise awareness of the benefits of regular exercise.

Azerbaijan has increasingly promoted community-based sports programs in recent years as part of a broader strategy to improve public health and encourage active lifestyles among people of all ages.