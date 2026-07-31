Azerbaijani coach of Ukraine: Sometimes we train by phone light - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach Yashar Nasirov, who works with the Ukrainian national team, has spoken about the difficult conditions in which athletes are preparing amid the ongoing war.

İdman.Biz reports that Nasirov, who celebrated his 61st birthday on July 30, spoke about his career, Ukrainian and Azerbaijani wrestling, as well as the organisation of the U-17 World Championships in Baku in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to the specialist, the war has had a major impact on the training process in Ukraine.

"The war has dealt a huge blow to sport. There is a world of difference between the situation before the war and now. Many of our athletes were forced to leave the country. Many of our training facilities have been destroyed. Sometimes there is no electricity in the gym, so we train using the lights from our phones. Despite all these difficulties, we endure and continue to win medals at international competitions," Nasirov said.

The Azerbaijani specialist has spent most of his coaching career in Ukraine. In 1985, he became Azerbaijani youth champion and received an invitation to Kyiv. However, a serious injury at the end of that year forced him to end his wrestling career prematurely.

Nasirov remained in Kyiv and began working as a children's coach. After 20 years, he was appointed senior coach of Ukraine's youth national team, where he worked for another 15 years. Following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he joined the country's senior national team.

Among the wrestlers he has worked with are Oleksandr Hrushyn and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Parviz Nasibov. Nasirov recalled that Hrushyn gave him one of his most memorable birthday presents by winning the 63 kg gold medal at the 2018 European Youth Championships in Italy and dedicating the victory to his coach.

Nasirov also praised the current level of wrestling in Azerbaijan, noting that he closely follows the country's results.

"I am a product of the Azerbaijani wrestling school myself. Our teams are always among the top three. There is enormous attention and support for sport, especially wrestling, at the state level in Azerbaijan," he said.

The coach particularly highlighted the fact that Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman national team consists entirely of homegrown wrestlers. He also praised the work of specialists including Namig Aliyev and Farid Mansurov and mentioned Rovshan Bayramov, Farid Mansurov, Islam Abbasov, Sanan Suleymanov, Rafig Huseynov and Elvin Mursaliyev among Azerbaijan's leading wrestling figures.

Nasirov was also impressed by the organisation of the ongoing U-17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku.

"I have been attending major international competitions for 17 years, but I have never seen such impressive organisation at this age-group level. Usually youth competitions are organised more simply. But the arena design, light and music show, reception and overall atmosphere at the championship in Baku are at the level of senior World Championships. All my foreign colleagues are amazed by the organisation," he said.

Nasirov added that he had received numerous birthday calls and messages from Azerbaijan and expressed his gratitude to the country's wrestling community for its continued hospitality and support.