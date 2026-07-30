Farid Gayibov: Azerbaijan is ready to host major international competitions

Azerbaijan has gained extensive experience in hosting major international sporting events and now has its own specialists capable of organizing competitions at the highest level, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Gayibov noted that the successful sports policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev has enabled Azerbaijan to achieve significant results not only in elite and mass participation sports, but also as a host of prestigious international competitions.

“Azerbaijan already has considerable experience in organizing major events,” the minister told AZERTAC.

Gayibov recalled that the country has hosted the inaugural European Games, the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, the 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival, the Third CIS Games and other multi-sport competitions.

“If during the first European Games we invited specialists from abroad, today our own specialists work at international competitions held in other countries. This is a very valuable legacy left by previous events,” he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has developed modern sports infrastructure and earned international confidence in its ability to stage prestigious competitions.

Gayibov noted that during the first half of this year Azerbaijan hosted World Cups in various gymnastics disciplines, the European Billiards Championship, professional boxing events, rowing and canoe competitions in Karabakh, cycling tournaments, as well as international competitions in chess, golf and other sports.

The U17 World Wrestling Championships are currently taking place in Baku. Before the end of the year, Azerbaijan is also set to host the Women's European Volleyball Championship, several basketball competitions, world championships in judo and sambo, as well as the country's first-ever Swimming World Cup and the inaugural international IRONMAN 70.3 BAKU triathlon.

Gayibov also believes the time has come for Azerbaijan to host another senior World Wrestling Championships. The country has staged the event once before, in 2007.

“Our infrastructure is very convenient. For example, the National Gymnastics Arena has both the main competition area and training and warm-up halls. The Athletes' Village is located directly opposite the arena and can accommodate participants,” Gayibov said.

He also highlighted the Baku Aquatics Centre, Shooting Centre and other modern sports facilities in the capital.

“Baku also has an ice rink. We already have athletes in figure skating and ice hockey, and they are achieving results,” the minister added.