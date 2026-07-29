Armenia coach praises hospitality and organisation at U17 Wrestling Worlds in Baku - VIDEO

Armenia U17 wrestling coach Gagik Khachatryan has praised the organization of the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku and thanked the hosts for their hospitality.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the experienced coach recalled first visiting Baku at the age of 20 and admitted he had not expected such a warm reception during this year's tournament.

"This is the first time we have competed in the U-17 World Championships in Baku. We had one finalist, one bronze medalist and one wrestler who finished fifth.

"I have very positive impressions of the organization. Everything has been arranged at the highest level. I have been working as a coach for 50 years, and I can say that you do not receive such a welcome everywhere. Everything has been organized perfectly. I first came to Baku when I was 20 years old. I did not expect such hospitality. We also received a very warm welcome from the fans," Khachatryan said.

The U17 World Wrestling Championships in Baku have brought together nearly 700 young wrestlers from more than 60 countries.