27 July 2026
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U17 Wrestling World Championships get underway in Baku today

Wrestling
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27 July 2026 10:43
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U17 Wrestling World Championships get underway in Baku today

The U17 Wrestling World Championships begin in Baku today, with the opening day dedicated to Greco-Roman wrestling.

According to İdman.Biz, the tournament will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena and run until August 2.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. local time, while the day's semifinal matches will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Azerbaijan will have five wrestlers in action on the opening day:

48 kg (Round of 16)
Omar Salmanov vs. Avinash Chetake (India)

55 kg (Qualification)
Qurban Majnunov vs. Alikhan Minazarov (Kyrgyzstan)

65 kg (Qualification)
Orkhan Habibli vs. Gaspar Sanchez (Czech Republic)

80 kg (Qualification)
Isfahan Hasanov vs. Toma Jelenč (Croatia)

110 kg (Qualification)
Emin Bakhshaliyev vs. Andrey Simic (Serbia)

Baku is hosting one of the most prestigious youth wrestling events on the international calendar, bringing together the world's best U-17 athletes to compete for global titles across Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling.

Idman.Biz
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