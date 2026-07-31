31 July 2026
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Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to enter U-17 World Championships in Baku

Wrestling
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31 July 2026 11:20
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Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers to enter U-17 World Championships in Baku

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships continue in Baku today, with five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers set to begin their campaigns.

İdman.Biz reports that Huseyn Rzazade and Nihad Suleymanli will start from the round of 16, while Abbas Shafiyev, Rashid Nazarov and Hakim Taghiyev will compete in the qualification round.

Round of 16

48 kg
Huseyn Rzazade – winner of Amirali Faz (Iran) / Aaryan Aaryan (India)

80 kg
Nihad Suleymanli – winner of Martin Mokras (Slovakia) / Ali Zakirjanov (Kyrgyzstan)

Qualification round

55 kg
Abbas Shafiyev – Temirlan Murat (Kazakhstan)

65 kg
Rashid Nazarov – Erik Papikyan (Armenia)

110 kg
Hakim Taghiyev – Behruz Ashirov (Uzbekistan)

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Gulkhanym Shirinova (40 kg) will face Azzaya Battulga of Mongolia in the women's wrestling repechage, while Fatima Bayramova (53 kg) will take on Maria Zhitovoz of Hungary.

Azerbaijan has already won six medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the championships. Ali Javadli (45 kg), Abdurrahman Huseynli (51 kg) and Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg) claimed silver medals, while Omar Salmanov (48 kg), Elmir Charkazov (60 kg) and Orkhan Habibli (65 kg) took bronze.

The U-17 World Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, bringing together nearly 700 young wrestlers from more than 60 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by 29 athletes at the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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