Azerbaijan wrestlers claim nine medals at Turkish tournament - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's wrestlers won nine medals at the Hasan Gemici and Kazanfer Bilge Memorial Tournament in Kocaeli, Türkiye, as reported by İdman.Biz.

On the second day of competition, freestyle wrestler Ruslan Abdullayev defeated all of his opponents to win the gold medal in the 65kg weight class. His teammate Musa Agayev, who also competed at 65kg, claimed bronze.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Ruslan Nurullayev (72kg) and Tunjay Vazirzade (87kg) both captured gold medals, while Nihat Mammadli (63kg) earned bronze.

On the opening day of the tournament, freestyle wrestler Khetag Karsanov won silver in the 125kg category, while Ramik Geybatov secured bronze at 70kg. In Greco-Roman competition, Sarkhan Mammadov took silver in the 130kg division, and Beka Kandelaki added a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan finished the tournament with a total of nine medals: three gold, two silver and four bronze.