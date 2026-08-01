1 August 2026
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Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers begin U-17 World Championships campaign in Baku

Wrestling
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1 August 2026 10:51
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Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers begin U-17 World Championships campaign in Baku

The U-17 World Wrestling Championships continue in Baku today, with Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestlers beginning their campaign at the National Gymnastics Arena, İdman.Biz reports.

Five Azerbaijani wrestlers will take to the mat on the sixth day of the tournament.

Qualification round

71 kg
Tunar Guliyev – Adilet Risbay (Kazakhstan)

92 kg
Elgun Karimli – Saksham Fnu (India)

Round of 16

45 kg
Tunar Hasanov – winner of R. Velikov (Bulgaria) vs Ariun Erdenetugs (Mongolia)

51 kg
Ibrahim Hasanov – winner of Gaurav Bahi (Canada) vs Giorgi Narimanidze (Georgia)

60 kg
Eljan Hasanov – winner of Balazs Hideg (Hungary) vs Witold Pawlik (Poland)

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Huseyn Rzazade (48 kg) will compete in a repechage bout against Iran's Amirali Fazla. A victory would send him into the bronze medal match.

Earlier in the championships, Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed six medals. Ali Javadli (45 kg), Abdurrahman Huseynli (51 kg) and Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg) won silver medals, while Omar Salmanov (48 kg), Elmir Cherkazov (60 kg) and Orkhan Habibli (65 kg) earned bronze.

The U-17 World Championships are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, bringing together nearly 700 young wrestlers from more than 60 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by a 29-member team.

Idman.Biz
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