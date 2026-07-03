Azerbaijan name squad for U20 European Wrestling Championships

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation has announced the national team that will compete at the U20 European Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from July 6 to 12, İdman.Biz reports.

The tournament will begin with the Greco-Roman wrestling competition, followed by the women's events and concluding with the freestyle contests. Azerbaijan will be represented across all three disciplines by a full-strength squad aiming to challenge for medals.

The Greco-Roman team will compete under the guidance of senior coach Turaj Huseynli and coaches Emin Ahmadov, Hasan Aliyev and Elvin Mursaliyev.

The women's team will be led by acting head coach Toğrul Asgarov and senior coach Agahuseyn Mustafayev.

The freestyle squad will be coached by senior coach Ashraf Aliyev alongside Rovshan Hajiyev, Nazim Alijanov and Asgarkhan Novruzov.

Competition at Skopje Arena will begin daily at 12:30 Baku time, with the evening sessions scheduled for 20:00.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation also confirmed that Category I referees Ali Babayev and Habib Nurulu will officiate at the continental championship.