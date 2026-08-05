Baku to host Kazakh Wrestling World Championships

Baku will host the Kazakh Wrestling (Qazaq Kuresi) World Championships on August 22-23. As reported by İdman.Biz, the senior tournament will take place at the Baku Sports Hall.

The event is being organized by the Qazaq Kuresi Association and the Azerbaijan National Sports Association.

Medals will be contested in a total of 16 weight categories for men and women. The men's divisions are 55kg, 60kg, 66kg, 74kg, 82kg, 90kg, 100kg and over 100kg, while the women's categories are 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 77kg and over 77kg. Each participating country may enter up to eight athletes and one official.

The opening day on August 22 will feature the lighter weight classes. Bouts in the men's 55kg, 60kg, 66kg and 74kg divisions, along with the women's 48kg, 52kg, 56kg and 60kg categories, will begin at 11:00 local time. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 17:00, followed by the finals and medal presentations.

On the second day, competition will continue in the men's 82kg, 90kg, 100kg and over 100kg divisions, as well as the women's 65kg, 70kg, 77kg and over 77kg categories. The action will again start at 11:00 and conclude with the championship finals.

The winners and medalists will receive medals, diplomas and prize money. National federations affiliated with the World Wrestling Union have been invited to participate in the tournament.