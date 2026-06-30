30 June 2026
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Azerbaijan's belt wrestlers win 29 medals at World Championships - PHOTO

Wrestling
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30 June 2026 15:13
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Azerbaijan's belt wrestlers win 29 medals at World Championships

National team claims four gold medals and finishes second in the traditional Koresh team standings

Azerbaijan's national belt wrestling team delivered an outstanding performance at the World Championships in the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), winning a total of 29 medals across several disciplines, İdman.Biz reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event brought together more than 350 athletes from 32 countries and included the World Championships in traditional Koresh, Beach Koresh and Kyrgyz Kurosh, as well as the World Cup in Belbogli Kurash (Uzbek wrestling).

Azerbaijan concluded the competition with an impressive haul of four gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals. The national team also finished as runners-up in the traditional Koresh team standings, underlining the country's growing strength in belt wrestling.

In traditional Koresh, junior wrestlers Murad Mehdiyev (60 kg), Renat Heyirov (70 kg) and Emil Abasov (90 kg) earned silver medals. In the senior competition, Shirinkhan Askerli (65 kg), Ariz Huseynov (70 kg), Khalil Murzayev (80 kg) and Nizami Gafarov (130 kg) also took silver, while Nukhan Muzaffarov (60 kg), Emrah Ismayilov (90 kg) and Abdulla Sharif (100 kg) claimed bronze.

Beach Koresh brought Azerbaijan another world title, with Elnur Abdullayev winning gold in the 60 kg category. Khayam Abdullayev secured silver at 80 kg, while Sadiq Agamaliyev added a bronze medal in the 130 kg division.

In Kyrgyz Kurosh, Ariz Huseynov became world champion in the 72 kg class. Khayam Abdullayev (78 kg) and Emrah Ismayilov (90 kg) collected silver medals, while Nukhan Muzaffarov (60 kg), Shirinkhan Askerli (66 kg) and Abdulla Sharif (96 kg) finished with bronze. Among the juniors, Emil Abasov won gold in the over-80 kg category, while Renat Heyirov claimed bronze at 70 kg.

The result continues Azerbaijan's strong tradition in belt wrestling and comes as the country's athletes prepare for upcoming international competitions in multiple traditional wrestling disciplines.

Idman.Biz
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