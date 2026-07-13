13 July 2026
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European champion Javadli sets sights on world title

Wrestling
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13 July 2026 15:11
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European champion Javadli sets sights on world title

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Emin Javadli has shared his emotions after winning the gold medal in the 55kg category at the U20 European Wrestling Championships.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, the newly crowned European champion said everything went according to plan and that he entered the final determined to claim the title.

"Throughout the final, my only thought was to win. Regardless of the score, I never lost confidence in myself and kept fighting until the end. Winning so convincingly brought me great joy and pride. It's very difficult to describe those emotions in words. I was incredibly happy," Javadli said.

The 20-year-old added that the triumph was the result of long and dedicated preparation.

"We worked very hard for this success and finally saw the reward for our efforts. First of all, I thanked God, and then I shared my happiness with my coach."

Javadli also revealed that his next major goal is the U20 World Wrestling Championships.

"I want to prepare as well as possible for the World Championships and represent my country with dignity. I will do everything I can to achieve that," he said.

Azerbaijan has traditionally been one of Europe's strongest wrestling nations, with its Greco-Roman team regularly producing medal winners at continental and world age-group championships. Javadli's victory continues that successful tradition and strengthens the country's hopes ahead of the upcoming world event.

Idman.Biz
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