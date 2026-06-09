Haji Aliyev begins coaching journey with Azerbaijan U-17 team

Three-time world champion and four-time European champion Haji Aliyev has spoken about his appointment as senior coach of Azerbaijan's U-17 national wrestling team, saying his primary goal is to help develop the next generation of wrestlers and reduce reliance on foreign-born athletes.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the two-time Olympic medalist said he is not concerned about whether he works with youth or senior athletes, stressing that everyone in Azerbaijani wrestling shares the same mission.

"Many people asked why I did not work with the senior team, while now others ask why I chose the youth level. For me, it makes no difference. We all work for the development of wrestling. Our goal is to take Azerbaijani wrestling to new heights with local athletes and without relying on legionnaires," Aliyev said to telegtaf.az.

The 35-year-old described coaching as a completely different challenge from competing, despite his decorated career. He explained that working with the U-17 squad will allow him to gain valuable experience before potentially moving to higher-level coaching positions in the future.

Aliyev emphasized that one of the key objectives of the new coaching staff is not only to produce successful wrestlers but also to help young athletes develop discipline, strong character and long-term ambitions. He highlighted the upcoming U-17 World Championships in Baku as a major target for the team.

The former wrestling star also confirmed that his longtime personal coach Girkhlar Badalov has joined the coaching staff alongside Allahverdi Valiyev and Yashar Aliyev. According to Aliyev, the newly formed coaching team is determined to prove itself through results.

Aliyev retired from professional wrestling after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, ending one of the most successful careers in the history of Azerbaijani wrestling.